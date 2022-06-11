Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 393.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 4.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 22.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Clarim Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

