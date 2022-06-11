Clear Secure (YOU) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is one of 410 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clear Secure to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Clear Secure Competitors -30.96% -63.61% -8.05%

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million -$36.08 million -38.05 Clear Secure Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,597.45

Clear Secure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clear Secure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clear Secure Competitors 1580 10887 23539 518 2.63

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Clear Secure’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Clear Secure rivals beat Clear Secure on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

