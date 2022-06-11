ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLIR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.