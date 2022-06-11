Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,679,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

