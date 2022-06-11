CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 28.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.