CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CNX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 28.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

