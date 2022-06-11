Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.