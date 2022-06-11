Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

