Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,930. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

