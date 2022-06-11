Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.