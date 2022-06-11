Comparing 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 12 ReTech and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 4.18 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.64 -$16.33 million ($1.86) -0.51

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Risk & Volatility

12 ReTech has a beta of 14.78, meaning that its stock price is 1,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 12 ReTech and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.59%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41% Recruiter.com Group -54.99% -208.02% -94.00%

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.