Comparing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) and The Competition

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Accel Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million $31.56 million 21.38 Accel Entertainment Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 48.80

Accel Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accel Entertainment Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.60%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 5.84% 48.62% 12.77% Accel Entertainment Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

