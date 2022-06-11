Comparing Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 3 15 0 2.83 Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $219.76, indicating a potential upside of 66.35%. Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 18.90 -$852.82 million ($7.49) -17.64 Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 3,718.55 -$70.89 million ($0.95) -3.47

Gracell Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gracell Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -101.46% -137.44% -25.40% Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -27.21% -24.21%

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2 registrational trial clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

