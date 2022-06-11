Comparing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GigaMedia and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.36 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.91 Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.55 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaMedia and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 7.60, indicating a potential upside of 133.13%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

Summary

Nextdoor beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

