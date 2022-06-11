Comparing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Howden Joinery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Howden Joinery Group $1.99 billion 2.41 $189.52 million N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.3%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Howden Joinery Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil (Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

