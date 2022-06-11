Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823.57 ($22.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,744 ($21.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($22.26) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($111,945.86). Also, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.51) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,498.20).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

