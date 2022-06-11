Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 338.6% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,915.00.

CMPGY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 238,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,965. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

