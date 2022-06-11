Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CMTL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

