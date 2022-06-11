Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

