Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 2,515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $$3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concordia Financial Group (CCRDF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.