Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 2,515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $$3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

