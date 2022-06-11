ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.17.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

