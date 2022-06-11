Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 70.67.

CCSI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $56,532,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,250,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCSI traded down 1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,568. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 55.88.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

