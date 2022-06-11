Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,495. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

In related news, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 331,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,857. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.