Contrasting First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp of Indiana and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kearny Financial pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial 31.11% 7.61% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.15 $63.23 million $1.01 11.48

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences, or for the construction of commercial real estate or multi-family residential buildings; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 18, 2021, it operated a total of 48 branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.