Contrasting Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Sera Prognostics and Celcuity are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Celcuity N/A -59.97% -46.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Celcuity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,404.07%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 410.16%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 475.09 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.28 Celcuity N/A N/A -$29.60 million ($2.50) -3.08

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sera Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Celcuity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

