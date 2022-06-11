Contrasting Taboola.com (TBLA) & Its Peers

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Taboola.com to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1127 4534 9354 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 271.44%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -373.38% -14.52% -4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.15 Taboola.com Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.45

Taboola.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com peers beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

