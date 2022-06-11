Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.