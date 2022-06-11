Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CORZ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.23. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 2.32 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

