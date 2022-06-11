Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRON. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

