Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.68. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 932.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

