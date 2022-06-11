Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 11,139,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $13,123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coty by 40.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $17,961,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.