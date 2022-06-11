Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of -188.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.