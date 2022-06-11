Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, an increase of 438.0% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.23) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

CRARY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

