Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter.

GLDI stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

