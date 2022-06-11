Critical Survey: Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) and Its Competitors

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Esports Entertainment Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,344.44%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 55.61%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96% Esports Entertainment Group Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million -$26.37 million -0.12 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 48.80

Esports Entertainment Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

