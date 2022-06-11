Critical Survey: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.98%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 618.23%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -16,892.57% -41.95% -35.70% Surface Oncology -182.63% -41.62% -28.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $890,000.00 455.93 -$70.47 million ($0.64) -5.02 Surface Oncology $2.69 million 36.75 -$78.49 million ($1.27) -1.43

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Vaxart on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.