Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have commented on CWLDF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

CWLDF opened at $9.44 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.