CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $27,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,779.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $122,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

