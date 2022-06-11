Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 6,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $961.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.