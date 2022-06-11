Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DNKEY opened at $7.81 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

