David Hallal Sells 1,171 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $22,846.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 333,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $550,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

