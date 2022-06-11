David Hallal Sells 1,171 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $22,846.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ITOS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 333,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $550,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
