Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.91) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.15) to €7.25 ($7.80) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.70 ($6.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

