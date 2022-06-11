Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in May

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($64.30) to €63.20 ($67.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,495. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

