Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($27.10) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.49) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

DTEGY stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

