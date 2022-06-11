Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 303.7% in May

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a growth of 303.7% from the May 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF traded down 0.78 on Friday, reaching 6.71. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Dexus has a 12 month low of 6.71 and a 12 month high of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.57.
About Dexus
