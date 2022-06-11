DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 15.60.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after buying an additional 4,456,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting 2.29. 127,377,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,050,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.98 and its 200 day moving average is 3.75. DiDi Global has a 52 week low of 1.37 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.