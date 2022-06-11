Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 74.8% in May

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Digipath alerts:

About Digipath (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.