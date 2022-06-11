Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 74.8% in May

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Digipath
