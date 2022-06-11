Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 238.0% from the May 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

