Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.18.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $56.35 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

