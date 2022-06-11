Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday.

DOL stock opened at C$71.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

